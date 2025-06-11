100,000-teus of empty containers litter Nigerian ports, group raises alarm

The Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) has raised the alarm that following the refusal of shipping companies to pick empty containers, an estimated 65,000 to 100,000 TEUs of empty containers are currently dumped and littering Nigerian ports, posing health risks and environmental hazards.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Head of Research at SEREC, Fwrd. Eugene Nweke, titled: ‘Unravelling the underlying reasons why empty containers litter the Nigerian shipping, port space’, SEREC lamented that about 45 per cent of containers circulating in the Nigerian shipping space are reportedly “rickety” containers that fall under the classification of unseaworthy containers.

According to the SEREC “Nigerian freight forwarders have long complained about the practice of shipping lines discharging laden containers in Nigeria and then sailing back to origin ports with only a few export containers, leaving behind over 97 per cent of empty containers.

“This practice has been attributed to the cost implications of freighting back empty containers, which has resulted in a significant backlog of empty containers in Nigerian ports.

“According to freight forwarders, an estimated 65,000 to 100,000 TEUs of empty containers are currently dumped and littering Nigerian ports, posing health risks and environmental pollution. “Moreover, about 45 per cent of containers circulating in the Nigerian shipping space are reportedly “rickety” containers that fall under the classification of unseaworthy containers.

“The Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) conducted a review of freight forwarders’ claims and discovered that the cost of freighting empty containers back to Europe, Asia, the US, and the Middle East from Nigeria varies greatly depending on several factors, including the point of loading, destination, carrier, and market fluctuations.

“SEREC undertook a comparative study to determine the exact average rate for freighting back empty containers from Nigeria to China. Based on recent data, the estimated costs are: – 20ft Container (FCL): $2,000-$4,000 (or £5,351-£5,914 for a different route);

“40ft Container (FCL): $3,500-$6,000 (or £10,167-£11,236 for a different route); Less than Container Load (LCL): $150-$500 per cubic meter.

“The sea freight transit time from Nigeria to China typically takes 21-26 days, while air freight takes 1-3 days.

“SEREC estimates that it would cost a ship with a loading capacity of 4,500 TEUs approximately $9 million to freight back empty containers to the origin port. This is considered a significant cost burden on shipping lines, and that’s why many leave behind empty containers in Nigerian ports.”

On likely pollution, the SEREC Head of Research explained Nigerian businesses need to increase exports if the country hopes to stop dumping of empty containers at her ports.

“To address the issue of dumping empty containers in Nigerian ports, SEREC recommends the followimg three options: Encouraging Nigerian businesses to increase their exports to reduce the number of empty containers;

“Investing in better port facilities and management systems to streamline container handling and reduce congestion; and establishing efficient container return systems to reduce the number of empty containers left in ports.

“SEREC also strongly recommends that shipping lines, port authorities, and government agencies work together to develop and implement effective container management strategies. Additionally, there is a need to improve port facilities and technology to enhance efficiency and reduce congestion. The government should also encourage Nigerian businesses to increase their exports to balance out the number of empty containers.

“In conclusion, SEREC wishes to remind shipping lines that, as provided in the Customs Act 2023, containers fall under the category of temporary importation (TI). After three months’ grace, containers circulating in the Nigerian shipping space shall be converted to dutiable imports. SEREC believes that it is in the best interests of shipping lines to do the needful and respect trade terms.”

