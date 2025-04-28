How NUPRC boss Komolafe puts Nigeria on global energy map

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, have received nominations in two key categories at the 2025 Africa Energies Summit Awards, set to hold on May 15 in London.

The Commission is shortlisted for the Rhino Award, which honours Africa’s top-performing regulators or national oil companies, while Komolafe is nominated for the Elephant Award, which recognises individuals making significant contributions to the continent’s energy advancement.

In response to the nominations, a civil society group, the Alliance for Sustainable Energy Governance in Africa (ASEGA), commended Komolafe for the recognition, describing it as “a timely affirmation of Nigeria’s evolving stature in Africa’s energy sector”.

ASEGA, which describes itself as a network of professionals, researchers, and community-based advocates focused on energy governance, said the nominations underscore the progress made by the NUPRC under Komolafe’s leadership since its creation in 2021.

“The nomination of Engr. Komolafe and the Commission points to one thing: strategic, consistent reform works,” said Alhaji Ibrahim Bello Kura, the coalition’s national president, in a statement on Tuesday.

“It reflects a growing perception that Nigeria’s upstream sector is now more transparent, more predictable, and far more efficient than it was just four years ago.”

During his Senate screening in 2021, Komolafe pledged to build “a 21st-century regulator and the leading upstream regulator in Africa.” ASEGA said the nominations were evidence that this vision is being realised.

“At the time of his Senate clearance, many may have viewed his ambition as aspirational. But today, there is measurable progress. From data-driven regulation to investor confidence and better governance mechanisms, the NUPRC has set a new standard,” the coalition said.

ASEGA added that the recognition at a continental event with global visibility highlights how Nigerian institutions can gain respect through impactful reforms.

“We now have an upstream regulator that others across Africa are studying, not out of courtesy, but out of a need to replicate results,” the group noted.

“These awards go beyond prestige. They recognise how the NUPRC has translated complex mandates into clear outcomes. They validate the argument that public institutions can be effective and respected, if properly led.”

The coalition credited Komolafe’s leadership for the agency’s upward trajectory.

“What we’re seeing is the outcome of stable, focused leadership. This nomination does not belong to one individual, but Komolafe’s role in establishing institutional direction cannot be overstated.”

ASEGA also referenced the Commission’s recent data on hydrocarbon reserves, which it said show improved sector confidence.

In 2025, NUPRC reported oil reserves of 37.24 billion barrels and gas reserves of 210.5 trillion cubic feet, with a projected reserve life of 64 and 93 years respectively. The Commission also launched initiatives aimed at raising Nigeria’s oil production by one million barrels per day.

“Statistical improvements alone don’t tell the full story. But when you connect those figures to regulatory actions, you see a pattern of deliberate policy execution. That’s what’s being recognised in London.”

According to ASEGA, the global nature of the summit makes the nominations particularly meaningful.

“This is not just a local commendation. These are peers and observers from across Africa and the global energy space. When they choose to nominate a Nigerian regulator and its chief executive, that sends a signal.”

The coalition urged the Commission to stay focused on long-term institutional reforms rather than see the recognition as an endpoint.

“There’s still more work ahead. But this shows that the direction is right,” ASEGA added.

The Africa Energies Summit, now in its 29th edition, is expected to convene energy leaders, regulators, and policymakers from across the continent.

Other nominees for the Rhino Award include PETROCI (Côte d’Ivoire), ANPG (Angola), ANP-STP (São Tomé and Príncipe), SMH (Mauritania), and PETROSEN (Senegal). Komolafe joins a shortlist for the Elephant Award that includes senior officials from ExxonMobil, Angola’s ANPG, Uganda’s Petroleum Authority, and Madagascar’s OMNIS.

The awards will feature keynote addresses from Gayle Meikle, CEO of Frontier, and Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia, among others.