At least, 9,300 Federal Civil Servants are sitting for the Computer Based Test (CBT) Confirmation and Promotion (COMPRO) Examination being conducted by the Office of the Head of Civil Servants of the Federation.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had introduced CBT in the conduct of promotion examination in the civil service in line with the ongoing reforms under digitalization pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

Yemi-Esan, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi said this during a tour round the COMPRO examination centers within the Federal capital Territory.

A statement by the Chief Information Officer, Communications, Olatunji John, in Abuja, and made available to newsmen said the Head of Service, affirmed that the exercise is part of “working the talk” on the on-going digitalization drive of the OHCSF, which is aimed at improving service delivery to the citizenry.

“The CBT COMPRO Examination exercise for the year 2023 featured 9,300 candidates across the country, the Federal Capital Territory had 1,600 candidates, in four (4) Centers,” the statement noted.

According to the Head of Service, the paperless COMPRO examination was designed to test the knowledge of Officers about Service and how well they would be able to cope with assignments as Public Servants in the overall interest of the country.

She further noted that the COMPRO examination was a highly rated and seamless examination with less human influence, which would give way to transparency and prompt release of results, unlike in the past where a lot of bulk questions and answer sheets of papers were handled, resulting in human interference by the assessment Officers.

While revealing that it was the first CBT COMPRO examination for junior Officers of the Federal Public Service, the HoCSF commended the level of comportment and commitment witnessed at the examination centers visited.

She also acknowledged improvement on computer usage by various candidates, which was a plus compared to that of the previous year.

On measures put in place to avoid compromise of the system, the Director, Learning and Development OHCSF, Mr. Atabor Adamu, stressed that some of the challenges encountered last year have been addressed through the upgrade of the portal system and introduction of electronic devices.

He added that the conduct of the CBT COMPRO examination exercise was a seamless one due to awareness and dogged determination by Dr. Yemi-Esan to reposition the Service for effective service delivery.





