Ex-BBNaijaAllStars housemate Doyin Anuoluwapo David has publicly tendered an apology to Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, a former housemate of BBNaija season 7.

The medical radiographer posted a tweet on her official Twitter page to publicly express regret over her words towards the forty-third Miss Nigeria.

Doyin revealed that leaving the house made her do some soul-searching, which enabled her to realise she made some comments she shouldn’t have made.

Viewers couldn’t be less shocked about this revelation because Doyin made many blunt remarks in the All-Stars house until she was evicted.

The latest was how she swept Venita off the ground with her crude feedback, only to be evicted minutes later.

However, in her public post, she acknowledged her mistake and meekly confessed, “I want you to know that I never intended to hurt you, and I’m devastated that my words had such a negative impact on our friendship.

“You mean a lot to me, and I value our friendship a lot. It’s painful to think that my behaviour has risked that friendship.

“I want you to understand that I take full responsibility for my actions and I’m committed to making amends.

Doyin disclosed how deeply she cares about their friendship and committed to investing all it would take to mend the relationship.

The 26-year-old added that she decided to apologise in ‘public’ because she offended the 24-year-old lawyer in public too. She emphasised, “I am genuinely sorry @beautyetukura and I do love you very much”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…