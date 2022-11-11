FG hands over additional multi-million naira relief materials to Bayelsa

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has confirmed the second despatch of food and non-food items by its operations agency, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to Bayelsa State.

In its latest update on the recent status of flood relief interventions in Bayelsa State, the Ministry confirmed that the ongoing airlifting of relief materials by the Nigerian Air Force commenced on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

Additional relief items delivered include: 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear and 8,000 pieces of nylon mats.

The food items delivered are: 1,000 bags (10kg) of rice; 1,000 bags (10kg) of beans; 1,000 bags (10kg) of maize; 75 bags (20kg) of iodized salt; 150 cartons of seasoning cube; 75 kegs (20L) of Veg oil and 75 cartons of tin tomatoes.

“These are in addition to an earlier consignment delivered on Oct 8, 2022 which include the following: 400 bags of 10 kg rice; 400 bags of 10kg maize; 300 bags of 10kg garri; 50 kegs vegetable oil; 200 cartons of tin tomatoes; 200 cartons of indomie; 200 bundles of roofing sheets; 200 bags of cement; 40 bags of 3″nails and 50 sheets of zinc.

The authoritities of NEMA through the South South Zonal Office, delivered assorted relief materials comprising food and non-food items for immediate distribution in Otegwe and Ibelebiri communities of Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Following heavy flooding of the East West Road linking to the state,

the Nigerian Air Force intervened in airlifting operations of relief items from Benin Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport and the subsequent use of helicopters to move the items to the Helipad in Yenagoa, the state capital.

NEMA has equally procured more relief items for a third intervention in less than a month to be delivered to the state including: 1,000 bags (10kg) of rice; 1,000 bags (10kg) of beans; 1,000 bags (10kg) of garri; 300 bags (20kg) of iodized salt; 200 cartons of seasoning; 100 kegs (20L) of vegetable oil.

Other items delivered are: 1,000 pieces of foam mattresses; 1,500 pieces of nylon mats; 1,000 pieces of blankets; 2,000 pieces of mosquito treated net; 800 pieces of Guinea brocade; 1,500 pieces of children’s wear and 500 pieces of wax prints.

Despite heavy flooded routes along Kogi State and other locations on the way to Bayelsa State, delivery of the third consignment of relief items to Bayelsa state is in progress.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq had directed NEMA’s intervention team which is presently in the State to collaborate with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Navy in Bayelsa State, NNS Pathfinder in Rivers State, Nigerian Red Cross and Local Volunteers to carry out an in-depth assessment of the damage by the flood, for further assistance by the Federal Government.

Minister Umar Farouq again sympathizes with the government and good people of Bayelsa state and assured the victims of government’s support always.