FG hands over 30 trucks of rice, grains, groundnut oil to FCT minister

After several weeks of dilly-dally, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, formally handed over 30 trucks of palliatives items comprising of 10 trucks of 50kg of rice, 10 trucks of grains and groundnut oil to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this while presenting the first tranche of the palliatives comprising of 5 trucks of rice, 5 trucks of groundnut and 5 trucks of grains to the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramat Aliyu.

According to Farouq, the quantity of palliatives items being distributed is determined by the population.

Details later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPPIS: Buhari Approves Immediate Payment Of University Lecturers Withheld Salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March, withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a… Read full story

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story