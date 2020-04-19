FG flags off N10,000 TraderMoni, N5,000 MarketMoni to 5,000 people in Katsina

Federal Government on Saturday flagged off the disbursement of N10,000 TraderMoni and N5,000 MarketMoni in Katsina State.

According to the statement issued on Sunday and made available to Tribune Online, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State flagged off the disbursement of the TraderMoni and MarketMoni to 5,000 beneficiaries in the state to help them start-up new or expand their existing micro-businesses.

The Minister who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of Disaster Management, Dr. Abubakar Sulaiman reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve towards cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, also delivered three trucks of rice to the Katsina State government for onward distribution to the people.

The food palliative was intended for distribution to the less privileged, vulnerable and people living with disabilities in the state with the view to cushioning the effects of the lockdown designed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to her, the delivery of the palliatives rice and the disbursement of TraderMoni were on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari during his address to the nation on March 29, 2020.

According to her, the TraderMoni is a N10,000 loan in the first instance traders that depend on daily income, while the N5,000 MarketMoni is for providers of essential services, including shoe-makers and vulcanisers.

While giving an update on the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), the Minister disclosed that the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer of N20,000 to the poor and vulnerable households in the State has been concluded.

She disclosed that as of April 17th, 2020, a total of 428,941 beneficiaries have been paid in 24 states, with 130,455 of them from Katsina State.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a technical committee to work with the Ministry to expand the National Social Register by one million additional households in order to include more vulnerable people whose conditions are at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she explained.

On his part, Governor Masari who was represented by Hon. Abubakar Nasir expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for delivering the palliatives, commended the Bank of Industry and praised the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) initiative, which he said came at the right time to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens.

