Gov Matawalle appoints VC, principal officers for Zamfara varsity

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Prof. Mu’azu Gusau as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara (ZAMSUT).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Matawalle’s Special Adviser on Higher Education, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin-Bore and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

Gurbin-Bore said that Matawalle also appointed Mr. Bashiru Mafara as the Registrar and Mr. Usman Bungudu as the Bursar of the institution.

He said all the appointments were to take immediate effect.

Gurbin-Bore said that Gov. Matawalle who had vowed to revamp the education sector in the state implored the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently.

“He promised to give the institution all the required support to meet the demands of a new age and become a world-class university,” he said.

NAN reports that the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gusau holds a Ph.D. in Toxicology from the University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom and had been a Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) since 2009 where he lectured and held various positions for 31 years.

Gusau, who had also served as Head of the Department of Biochemistry at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina. also consulted for the Department of Petroleum Resources on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), on general toxicological issues.

He also served the National University Commission (NUC) in Resource Verification Exercise to several Nigerian universities.

The new Registrar, Mafara who is currently pursuing his doctorate degree, was the Registrar, College of Agriculture and Animal Science (CAAS) Bakura, Zamfara, and had been in the tertiary education system for 20 years.

He occupied several administrative positions which include Deputy Registrar; Student Affairs Officer; Schedule Officer, NYSC Matters; Desk Officer, NBTE Matters; Desk Officer, JAMB Matters; and Desk Officer, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting among others.

While the new Bursar, Bungudu, until his appointment worked as a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as a Principal Accountant in Gusau and rose to become the Chief Accountant and Head of Department of Finance, NTA Katsina.

