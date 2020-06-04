FG, ECOWAS commission partner on risk management

The Federal Government and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Thursday, unanimously reached an agreement to collaborate on Disaster Risk Management.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving the multi-million naira ICT equipment donated by the ECOWAS Commission.

The items donated include 8 Desktop Computers; 8 UPS; 8 Printers; 1No of Heavy Duty Photocopying Machine and 2 Projectors.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Jalal Arabi, the Minister said: “ECOWAS have been facilitating sustainable integration and development of West African States and Governments.

“This is visible through promoting and supporting effective disaster risk management that helps create safer and resilient communities in social, economic and environmental terms.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank ECOWAS Commission for the technical support and assistance from the World Bank Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction (GFDRR). This gesture will go a long way to support, enhance, build and strengthen National Platforms and Disaster Management Agencies to achieve the desired goal for National Disaster Risk Reduction Program for West Africa under the ACP-EU.”

The Minister explained that the support received from the Commission will enable the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide trainings and capacity building to National and Local staff engaged in Disaster Risk Management.

Speaking earlier, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, Siga Fatima Jagne presented Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission to the Ministry for the benefit of the NEMA.

She said the equipment were purchased under a signed Grant Agreement between the World Bank Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction (GFDRR) and ECOWAS Commission in the development and implementation of programmes to strengthen disaster risk reduction coordination, planning and policy advisory capacity in West Africa and financed by the European Union.

Jagne said the equipment are part of the ECOWAS capacity building and institutional straightening support of the national disaster management and civil protection agencies in the ECOWAS region.

According to her: “the need to procure this equipment arose out of the felt need expressed by ECOWAS Member States to further strengthen data collection capacity and emergency operations especially in light of the growing impacts of climate change and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic where evidence based data and information are essential and necessary to enhance decision-making in the response to complex climate related hazards including the ongoing pandemic and post pandemic recovery.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE