FG donates relief items to 260 households affected by flood in Kwara

Federal Government has distributed food items and non-food items to 260 households who were internally displaced by flood in some parts of Ilorin metropolis in 2020.

The items were distributed to the beneficiaries by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

The items were handed over by the Director, Refugees and Migrants Affairs at the commission, Mr. Hassan Tai, on behalf of the Federal Commissioner for the Commission, Senator Basheer Mohammed-Lado.

Some of the food items and non-food items received by the 260 households, who are all from the Ilorin West local government area of the state, include 17 bags of 50 kilogrammes of rice, 13 bags of 100 kilogrammes of beans and 20 bags of 100 kilogrammes of Gari.

Others are 20 cartons of palm oil, 30 cartons of groundnut oil, millets, mattresses, mats, grinding machines, sewing machines, cooking stoves and other assorted materials.

Senator Basheer Mohammed-Lado, in his message to the event, reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari to the welfare of displaced persons in the country.

He said that the federal government is currently embarking on the construction of 600 housing units for internally displaced persons in Borno, Zamfara state, Katsina state and Edo.

Mohammed-Lado advised the beneficiaries of the relief items to make judicious use of the items to further improve their well-being and their family.

The facilitator of the relief items and member representing Asa/Ilorin West constituency in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Yekeen Alajagusi, who was represented by Alhaji Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa, thanked the federal government for the gesture.

The North Central zonal coordinator for the commission, Hajia Jumai Ahmed, while speaking, confirmed that the 260 beneficiaries from the Ilorin West local government area of the state were actually displaced by flood in 2020.

Mrs Naimat Ahmed, Hajia Marian Dadi and Abubakar Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the federal government for the succour.

They said the food and non-food items would in doubt alleviate their sufferings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…