FG directs govt tertiary hospitals to treat casualties of protest free of charge

The Federal Government has directed that all victims and casualties of the ongoing protest across the country, who arrive at Federal Tertiary Hospitals with injuries should be treated immediately and free.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has therefore informed all the Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals to immediately comply with the directive.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour, Mr A. M. Abdullahi, said casualties of the civil unrest should not be rejected on account of inability to pay and must be treated immediately.

The statement read: “The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has considered the probability of the need for emergency medical services as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country and directed that casualties arriving Federal Tertiary Hospitals with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.

“All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This Administration places a priority on the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents and is committed to assuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

“Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of face masks and hand sanitizers, as well as social distancing, in order to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Federal Ministry of Health reiterates that continuation of routine service delivery is imperative, using a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, to assure staff protection from infection, considering the ease of transmission.

“Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals are to note this directive for immediate compliance please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.