Buhari presides over National Security Council

Following massive protests in the country for the past two weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting taking place inside the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The security chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar.

Other in attendance are the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai and Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

Ministers in the meeting are those of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The meeting comes against the background of #EndSARS nationwide protests, which led to the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The killings were followed by massive burning and looting of properties, especially in Lagos.

