FG developing framework on responsible use of AI — Information Minister

The federal government says it is developing a national policy framework on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the media space.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement issued to commemorate World Press Freedom Day.

Idris explained that the framework would ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of ethics, press freedom, and national security.

Speaking on the theme of the day, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”, the minister underscored the critical role of the media in shaping informed societies.

“As we commemorate this day, let us all—government, media, and civil society—work together to protect freedom of expression while embracing technology that advances, rather than diminishes, the values we hold dearly.

“Let me reaffirm that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains deeply committed to upholding press freedom as a cornerstone of our democracy.

“A free and responsible media is the lifeblood of any democratic society; it gives citizens the power to express themselves freely and hold leaders accountable,” he said.

The minister added, “In this new era, our resolve must be matched with action through policies that promote media innovation while protecting journalists from the misuse of technology.

“As part of this commitment, the federal government is currently developing a national policy framework on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in the media space.

“This framework will ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of ethics, press freedom, or national security.”

The minister expressed concern that, at a time when AI-powered misinformation, deepfakes, and disinformation campaigns are being used as weapons to exploit division and sow discord, the role of the media as a gatekeeper of truth has become more critical.

Idris noted that the media must take a principled stand to protect the information ecosystem from being polluted by falsehoods and manipulated content.

“Media organisations must be vigilant and not allow their platforms, whether traditional or digital, to be hijacked by subversive elements, terrorists, anti-state actors, or ultra-nationalist groups, who seek to undermine our collective peace and the sovereignty of our nation.

“Granting such elements access to the public sphere without scrutiny will not only endanger national security but also erode public trust in the media,” Idris said.

