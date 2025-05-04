Bauchi gov inspects construction of international conference center project

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Saturday paid an inspection visit to the ongoing construction of the International Conference Center project.

The visit aimed to provide a first-hand, on-the-spot assessment of the project’s progress and to ensure its timely completion, as part of his administration’s continued commitment to infrastructural development and economic transformation across the state.

During the inspection tour, Governor Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and emphasized the importance of quality, timely delivery, and adherence to international standards.

He commended the contractors for their dedication and urged them to maintain the pace and standard of work to ensure the project is completed as scheduled.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to complete impactful projects that will benefit both present and future generations.

He noted that the Conference Center will serve as a symbol of Bauchi’s readiness to engage on national and global platforms, emphasizing the importance of delivering the project on time.

The Governor was accompanied by Hon. Usman Shehu Usman, the Commissioner for Information and Communication.

The International Conference Center, once completed, will serve as a premier venue for hosting national and international conferences, summits, and high-level meetings.

This monumental project underscores the administration’s commitment to positioning Bauchi State as a strategic hub for diplomacy, business, and development, while also showcasing the state’s potential to host high-profile gatherings.

Once completed, the Center is expected to enhance the social and economic profile of the state, attract investors, create jobs, and boost tourism.

The visit reflects the administration’s proactive leadership style—anchored on physical presence, monitoring, and accountability as core principles guiding project execution and governance.