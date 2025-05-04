BBNaija S10: Organisers announce audition dates

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show have officially announced the audition schedule for the much-anticipated tenth season.

In a statement released via the show’s social media handles on Saturday, interested participants were urged to register for the online audition, which will run from 3 May to 7 May 2025.

According to the organisers, successful candidates from the online stage will proceed to the next phase—physical auditions. These are scheduled to be held across three major cities: Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja, from 16 May to 18 May.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be Season 10 Certified? Prove it! #BBNaija Season 10 auditions are LIVE! Register from 3–7 May to qualify for the physical auditions. Three cities. Three days. Limited slots. Secure your spot now!” the announcement read in part.

Prospective housemates are to visit the Africa Magic audition portal at africamagic.tv/audition to complete the registration process. Applicants will be required to input personal details, select their preferred audition city, date, and time, and wait for a confirmation email. On the scheduled day, candidates must show up at the audition venue.

Only Nigerian citizens aged 21 and above are eligible to audition.

BBNaija’s ninth season saw Kellyrae emerge as the winner, walking away with the N100 million grand prize and making history as the first married housemate to win the show.

