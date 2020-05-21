Pregnant woman dies at police checkpoint on her way to hospital for delivery in Ogun

A pregnant woman whose name was unknown, on Thursday afternoon, died at a police checkpoint on her way to the hospital for delivery at Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

The woman who was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle, Tribune Online learnt, died at the checkpoint when policemen questioned the owner of the motorcycle on why he should carry three people.

Angry youths in the area, however, took her remains to the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters, blaming the police for being responsible for her death.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the officers were on official duty enforcing the lockdown directive when a motorcycle with three people on a motorcycle were stopped by those on duty at the checkpoint.

He said they were stopped for defying social distancing order of two occupants on a bike.

“Our officers were not responsible for the pregnant woman’s death. There were three occupants on a motorcycle as against the directive of the state government that only two people should be on a motorcycle at a time.

“They were stopped and interrogated on why they did not obey the sit at home order. They informed the police that the woman was being conveyed to hospital for delivery, and immediately they were asked to go,” he added.

Tribune Online learnt that prompt intervention of community leaders saved the situation from degenerating into crisis.

