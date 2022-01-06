FG cuts funding to fight rape by 49% in 2022 fiscal year

The Nigerian government has cut down its funding against rape, targeted at tracking and rehabilitation of survivors by 49% in the 2022 budget, from its provision for same purpose in last year’s budget, that it said performed above 83% per cent.

Tribune Online observed that the federal government budget for 2022, allocated N289,519,682 to combat rape across Nigeria.

Three ministries: namely, federal ministry of women affairs, federal ministry of youth Sports development and the federal ministry of information & culture respectively made provision for tracking, advocacy against rape and rehabilitation of its survivors.

For the lead ministry of women affairs, its ongoing project under the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) 30172231 of the 2022 budget the ministry captured it as, to “design a framework for tracking cases of rape and rehabilitation of the victims of rape nationwide and support for ministerial outstations N48,700,000,” was voted.

The second ongoing project by the ministry captured as “designing a strategy for curbing and elimination of the menace of gender based violence and rape in the country ,” under the ERGP 30172519, for N158,700,000.

The ministry of women affairs had voted N316,800,000 to these items, in the 2021 budget, to track, rehabilitate and eliminate menace of rape in Nigeria.

In the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, the sum of N36,100,000 was voted in the extant fiscal year and it reads: “ERGP 30167553 national sensitization/advocacy programme on rape/domestic violence and other sexual reproductive health issues.”

The third and final provision for action against rape in the 2022 budget, was captured by the ministry of information and culture, as “special enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes; testimonial series to guage impact of government policies on the citizenry, advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herder clashes, banditry, rape etc. N45,642,215”

Its cumulative budgetary vote of N163,570,000, to fight rape, was about N109,400,000 lower than the 2021 budget by the ministry for these purpose.

The 2021 budget of the ministry captured in two lines read: “ERGP22110750 design a framework for tracking cases of rape and rehabilitation of the victims of rape nationwide and support for ministerial outstations. ongoing N64,000,00

“ERGP22156899, designing a strategy for curbing and elimination of the menace of gender based violence and rape in the country N252,800,000.”

The figure fell short of its 2021 budget for rape, with allocations in five ministries: namely: Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, ERGP22110750 and ERGP22156899 which totalled N316,800,000.

Federal Ministry of youth and Sports Development, which voted N50,000,000 on ERGP30150324 and ERGP554554729 to fight rape in the country.

When contacted for rationale for scaling down the budget for a critical component of fighting GBV in the 2022 budget by the ministry, Director, Press and Publicity, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi did not respond in spite calls and text messages to his line.

In the federal ministry of Information & culture, the 2021 budget provided for N160,051,965

ERGP9124023 to among other thing, tame rape incidence and its impact on survivors.

The ministry of humanitarian affairs & disaster management and social development was not left out, in last year budget, as it voted N50,000,000 while the Nigerian Law Reforms Commission which budgeted N,9703,723 on ERGP27103680.

Cumulatively, the figure from these allocations stood at N586,519,682 to fight rape in the year 2021, a figure that dwarfed the current budgetary allocation to fight rape a growing concern in the Gener Based Volence nationwide.

Tribune Online can report that the Ministry of women Affairs, had a hundred per cent increase for its gender based violence dashboard captured in its “ERGP22158374” for the sum of N40,000,000, for designing and populating the dashboard.

