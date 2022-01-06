Kogi ‘pure water’ producers announce major price increase

Kogi State Chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) has announced an increment in the price of a bag of table water, popularly known as “Pure Water.”

This is as a result of the high cost of production occasioned by the exchange rate of the Naira to dollar.

The Association had early last year increased the amount of a bag of Pure Water from N100 to N130 due to the economic effect caused by the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr Joseph Eseyin who announced this while speaking with Newsmen in Lokoja, said a bag of water will now be sold at N200 in view of the present economic realities.

Mr. Eseyin explained that the need to increase the price of bags of sachet water was a result of the high cost of materials of production and current economic hardship in the country.

According to the Chairman, the move was not aimed at causing hardship for consumers but to reduce the effect of the high cost of production and to enable members to produce potable water that is in line with the guidelines of the National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He pointed out that petrol has increased to N165 while that of film rolls and packing bag are now over N1.6million per tonne and N7000 per bundle respectfully including the price of diesel.

Mr Eseyin stated that with the new price, the price of a sachet of water will now be N20 across Kogi State, urging retailers to cooperate with the association.

The Chairman added that ATWAP is embarking on a 3-day sanitation exercise to enable them to put machinery in place to serve its consumers in the state better.

