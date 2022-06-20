FG bemoans collapsing state of Tin-Can port, says palliatives no longer working

The Federal Government, on Monday, bemoaned the collapsing state of some port terminals inside the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos. This is even as it said that palliatives used in cushioning the collapsing berths and quays are no longer effective.

Speaking after inspecting the Five Star Logistics Terminal and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), both located inside the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos, the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, revealed that efforts will be geared to repair the failed portions without disturbing port operations.

According to the Minister, “Let’s be very frank. It’s a bit sad that TICT Terminal has taken it upon themselves to find a solution to collapsing portions of their port terminals. “Palliative won’t work anymore. We need to find a long-term solution to this problem.

“This is just one terminal. We’ve seen another terminal (Five Star Logistics Terminal) with the same challenge. We need to take an holistic approach to solving this. Tin-Can is one of the major ports that we have.

“As I have said earlier and I’ll keep repeating, this port is one of our main engine rooms of our economy. So dilapidated ports is not going to engender economic growth. We need to ensure that we take a holistic approach as soon as possible. And I assure you that we will.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Mr President takes ports business seriously and you know our government is about infrastructure. So, I assure you that we are going to take it up while we come out with a solution.

“As per the repair, you don’t stop port operations to fix the ports. We will do it in a way that will ensure that port businesses continue.





“Finding a solution, we will be able to do that without necessarily stopping port operations. The Ministry is going to sit down to discuss the solution with experts. This discussion will proffer solution without necessarily hindering activities in the Terminals.”

The Minister who had earlier visited the Apapa port, to inspect a Customs scanner building that is interfering with the connection of the port to the standard gauge rail, said that the delay in demolishing the Customs scanner building is due to the presence of some radio-active scanners inside the building.

Addressing the media after an on-the-spot inspection of the affected building at APM Terminals in Apapa port, Senator Saraki explained that in the interim, a diversionary line is being constructed and should be completed in a month while experts’ advice is being sought on the demolition of the Customs scanner building.

In the words of Senator Gbemisola Saraki, “We are here to look at the issues affecting activities to connect the rail to the Apapa seaport.

“As you can see, the construction of this standard gauge has been ongoing for more than two years and I came here to inspect the activities.

“We want to ensure that before the end of next month, the activities here have improved. By the end of this month, we want to ensure that the removal of this Customs facility which is on the rail track is resolved. The goal is to have this track operational by the end of this month.

“Although this building looks big, it is actually a minor issue that will be resolved by the time the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seat together to discuss it.”

When asked why the delay over the removal of the Customs scanner building, Saraki explained, “Inside the Customs building are radio-active scanners that can be injurious to human health and well-being. So, it is not a building that can just be demolished like any other property.

“It is a radioactive facility. It has a scanner and we have to ensure that the demolition is done safely by experts.”

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

FG bemoans collapsing state of Tin-Can port, says palliatives no longer working