FG appoints new VC for Otuoke university

The Federal Government has appointed Professor Teddy Charles Adias as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

While expressing their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Professor Adias who is a Professor of Haematology, some traditional rulers of Ogbia Kingdom described the new vice-chancellor of the university as a true Nigerian worthy of emulation.

His Royal Majesty, King Dumaro Charles-Owaba, Obanoghan III of Ogbia Kingdom, described the don as one of the illustrious sons of the kingdom, who has proved a worthy ambassador of the kingdom.

Before his appointment, Professor Adias who hails from Otuobagi community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke and a one-time Rector of the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology, Otuogidi

