The Nigerian government has appointed new ambassadors in situ and presented letters of commission to no fewer than one hundred and fifty-five (155) beneficiaries in Abuja.

The award complies with the Presidential approval on conferment of the title of Ambassador-In-Situ on serving and retired Officers of the Nigerian Foreign Service, who have attained the rank of Deputy Director and above.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in his welcome remarks appreciated the beneficiaries as he stressed that something that is greatly indebted to Nigerians might not be appreciated all the time.

According to Onyeama: There are benefits in so many different sectors that have accrued to Nigeria, to your performance. I think also some of the great appreciation. Also, very much appreciate the economic sector investments that you’re had helps to bring into the country.

“The role you play in consular services, looking after the interest of individual Nigerian around the world. One aspect of our foreign policy and diplomacy that a lot of people take for granted and do not appreciate sufficiently is the fact that we have excellent relations with every single country on Earth”. He added.

One of the appointees, Ibiyemi Aisha Ajiboye-Robert in an interview with the journalist said this is an appreciation of hard work by diplomats in different countries around the world on behalf of Nigeria

She said: “It seems like we’re not doing enough but I know that the Nigerian Foreign Service is one of the best in the world and we are doing all we can within the ambience and ambit of the profession”.

I’ve been in the services since 2001 and this month makes it 22 years in the service. I need to work harder. I need to put Nigeria on the world map in positive ways.

“I also need to make our citizens outside there feel more comfortable relating with us in the embassies abroad. We have to put in new policies to help strengthen the nation’s policies, especially in terms of foreign affairs”.

Also, Ambassador Kabiru Musa, while explaining what to do differently to promote the image of Nigeria, said, there’s the need to project the image of Nigeria, protect its image and with the policy of the government to diversify the country’s economy,

“We have to look for investment. We have a lot of youth that are unemployed and this is a good opportunity for us to work harder, and make sure that we get the necessary investors that will be interested in coming into Nigeria”.

“We also need to seek partnership and cooperation of outside world those that have experience and expertise, especially in the fight against insecurity that we are facing in the country”. He added.