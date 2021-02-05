Few hours after disagreement, herdsmen allegedly kill farmer in Ondo

Suspected herdsmen on Friday, allegedly killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The late Ibiye, father of seven was reportedly left for his farm in the early hours of Friday but was later found dead in the farm.

Speaking on the killing of the farmer, a cousin of the deceased, and a Senior Special Assistant to governor Rotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Mr Gani Muhammed, explained that Ibiye had an altercation with the herdsmen on Thursday.

According to him, the herdsmen and their cattle were prevented from entering Ibiye farm on Thursday while the herdsmen claimed that their cattle can graze anywhere.

He alleged that the altercation ensued between him and the herdsmen while in the farm, following the alleged destruction of some parts of his farm by cows.

He said “this infuriated Ibiye who warned them against destroying his farm but the herdsmen promised to return to the farm.

“The herdsmen, however, returned as promised and in the process of preventing the herdsmen and their cows from destroying his farm, he was macheted and strangulated to death.”

Muhammed explains that “it was apparent that Ibiye was macheted but when the herdsmen noticed that he was not affected with the matchet, they overpowered him and strangulated him.”

He said the incident was reported at the police station in the area, while the police who visited the scene of the incident removed the corpse and deposited at the morgue.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, could not confirm saying he has not been briefed on the incident but promised to find out from the area.

