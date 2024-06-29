Two people have been rescued alive from a collapsed building, a duplex under construction at Close 10, Drive 5, Second Gate at the Prince and Princess Estate at the Gudu District in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) acting director-general Florence Wenegieme said this in a statement on Saturday.

The Ag DG underscored the importance of employing professionals as well as the provision of protective wear for on-site workers to ensure safety on the site.

She also appealed to developers to provide insurance coverage for both the building and workers on site.

She said: “FEMD received a distress call at about 6.45 45pm and activated NEMA FCT Fire Service and Department of Development Control.

“All the workers evacuated the building as soon as they saw signs that the building was going to collapse.

“However, two people in the detached bungalow (BQ) behind the building became trapped by the rubble from the collapsed building.

“The trapped occupants were rescued by the FEMD search and rescue team, who cut through the window protectors.”

Wenegieme appealed to developers and individuals to observe the building codes at all times.

She also urged developers to always carry out integrity tests on existing buildings before carrying out renovations.

In a related development, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) orders the immediate demolition of a building belonging to Nicholas Ukachukwu Praco Ltd. Estate located at Plot 458 Guzape District, Abuja.

The building, which had some structural defects, was noticed by a passer, who alerted the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), who arrived at the incident scene with members of the Asokoro Divisional Police Command.

They made their observations known to the owner of the property, who agreed to demolish the structure, which he did immediately.

There was no loss of lives, and no one was trapped in the building. The FEMD rescue team, Development Control, the Asokoro Divisional Police Command, the FCT Fire Service, NEMA, and the FCT Red Cross were on the ground at the incident scene.

Meanwhile, the Director, Department of Development Control, TPL Mukhtar Galadima, has directed the sealing up of the premises and engaged the Nigeria Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI) to conduct an integrity test on all the buildings under construction within plots 454 and 458 in Guzape District, which are being developed by the same company.

