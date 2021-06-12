Female entertainers need to support each other more to grow —Ogbolor

Reacting to the recent clash between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay, Popular Nigerian On-Air-Personality (OAP), actor and comedian, Michael Uba, better known mostly by his stage name, Ogbolor, has urged female entertainers in the industry to learn from the male entertainers, as they do not allow their emotions to come in between their jobs.

Ogbolor said this in a video he dropped on his Instagram page over the week, where he also asked his followers what their thoughts were about the clash between the two Nigerian music goddesses.

It will be recalled that over the week, the duo of Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay were once again in the news as they had a serious faceoff at a salon in Lagos, where they called each other unprintable names. In a video that went viral, they were seen and heard ‘washing their dirty linens outside’.

Seyi Shay was said to have approached Tiwa Savage to greet her upon sighting her at the salon, but Tiwa in return did not just ignore the pleasantries but was not also ready to act like everything was cool and told Seyi Shay “I am not your friend”. This resulted in a serious clash between the two as they exchanged harsh words and called each other names.

Reacting further to this saga, Ogbolor said: “I find this Tiwa and Seyi Shay matter really sad, because both of them have done well for themselves and with the level they have both attained in the industry, they should have handled the situation better than that. I believe matters like this should have been addressed privately.

“The female entertainers doing so well in the industry are very few compared to their male counterparts and yet, the few females are still fighting each other. It has always been an issue in all industries, talk of the media, acting, comedy or music industry.”

“At least, for business sake, you have to put all these kinds of beef aside and not allow emotions affect their businesses. I believe if many of these women put aside emotions and focus more on business, they will do better in the industry.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…