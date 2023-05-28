Daughter of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Yeni Kuti has opened up about how her father didn’t give any of his children with preferential treatment.

Speaking on various issues during an interview with Chudeity and monitored by R, the matriarch of the Anikulapo dynasty disclosed that being Fela’s daughter didn’t make her feel special while he was alive as he was not the kind of man that will treat anyone specially.

Speaking further, Yeni said her father, Fela was a good man in his own way but not the kind of man anyone would want in the conventional sense.

According to her, being Fela’s child when he was alive didn’t mean anything to him because he saw every child like any other child on the street.

“My father should have stayed without children because he didn’t give any child preferential treatment because you are his child. He should have just been the father of the nation.

“He didn’t die a happy man because he was very sick and died of AIDS which was announced when he died so that people won’t start digging to find out what killed Fela”.

Yeni who is a dancer disclosed that she enjoyed being a dancer not because she wanted to make money from it.

