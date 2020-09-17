FEDPOLY Ede launches immune-booster recipes to fight diseases

THE Federal Polytechnic (FEDPOLY), Ede, Osun State, has unveiled two recipes aimed at stimulating human immunity against infectious diseases, including coronavirus.

The institution’s public relations officer, Mr Sola Lawal, gave this hint in a statement, explaining that the products were conceived as potent measures against the array of diseases threatening the human anatomy.

He pointed out that the polytechnic conceived the idea as part of its own contributions to solving societal health needs, to fight COVID-19.

He said the team of researchers from the school came up with the products from exotic plant materials which he said are rich in phytochemicals with antioxidant properties.

Lawal named Dr Adewale Taleat as the team leader, and Mr Sarafadeen Adiat and Dr Ajayi Moses Adedapo as members.

According to him, the rector of the polytechnic, Dr John Taiwo Adekolawole, and deputy rector (academics), Dr Olawole Petinrin; deputy rector (administration), Mr Isiaka Tunji Adelabu; registrar, Mr Isiaka Tunji Agboola; librarian, Dr. Rotimi Adesina, and bursar, Prince Caleb Olanrewaju, were all in attendance at the launch.

He listed Alert Tea and I-Booster as the two products launched.

He said the team plans to register the products with relevant authorities and then produce them in commercial quantities.

