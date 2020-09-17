Abiodun assents to amended bill on technical and vocational education board

WORRIED by the state of total neglect of the technical education sector by his predecessors in office, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assented to the amended Bill for the Establishment of the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

This was disclosed by the special adviser to the governor on technical education, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, during a news conference in Abeokuta, who said the bill is one of the major requirements of the World Bank to partner with the state government for the development of technical colleges.

The governor’s aide said necessary arrangements were being put in place for the commencement of the World Bank intervention, which include assessment visit to all the eight technical colleges to redesign their programmes.

He added that the mode of study in the schools have been changed to 30 per cent of class work and 70 per cent of practical to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The special adviser also said that government had introduced short-term vocational education programmes for three, six and nine months, through technical institutes for graduates and higher diploma holders.

Odemuyiwa added that the Government Science Technical College, Ijebu Ode, will now be offering Advanced Technical and Business Programme in addition to Government Science and Technical College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

He said the state will remain the industrial hub of Nigeria and fully entrepreneurship-based through a focus on the technical/vocational education for technological advancement.

