President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sani Usman, MCPN as the 7th substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.

The letter of his appointment as 7th substantive Rector was signed and presented by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu conveying that the appointment is effective from 21st May 2023.

The new Rector was born in Gombe, Gombe State on 18th August 1963, he Usman attended Tudun Wada Primary School, Gombe from 1971-1978 before proceeding to Government Science Secondary School, Gombe where he

obtained his SSCE/GCE in 1983.

Sani Usman also attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1983-1987 where he a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics.

He was also at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi for Postgraduate Diploma and Master of Science Degree in Computer Science

in 1996 and 2006 respectively.

He joined the service of the Polytechnic in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become Chief Lecturer in the year 2014.

The new Rector held many enviable positions in the Polytechnic which included but were not limited to the following: Head of the Department Computer Science from 2004-2018, Dean School of Science and Technology from 2013-2017.

The new Rector was elected Member of the Polytechnic Governing Council in 2017 to represent the Academic Board before he was appointed Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic in 2018, a position he held until 2022.

A scholar and teacher par excellence, Alh. Sani Usman has been mentioned in many local and international scholarly journals, attended a handful of short courses and workshops and has attended many academic conferences and presented papers within and outside Nigeria.

Married and blessed with four children, the new Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi is a Member, Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) as contained in a statement by the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Muhammad Rabiu Wada.