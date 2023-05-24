Striking Abia State workers have been urged to drop their indefinite Industrial Action as a show of solidarity to the in-coming administration of Dr Alex Otti.

The Alex Otti Inauguration Committee for May 29 transition ceremony made this appeal in Umuahia while addressing the media.

According to the Coordinator, Alex Otti Inauguration Committee, Hon. Acho Obioma, “as a show of solidarity, workers should call off their indefinite strike so that it would not look as if it is targeted at the new administration since they have ignored the action all the while.

He assured “Otti is going to be available to ndi Abia to work for them”.

He disclosed that the Committee is adopting elaborate ceremony as the only Labour Party state in the country, adding, “There is not going to be a lavish expenditure. What we are going to do will not be expensive. Otti is only managing resources available to him. Otti deliberately bankrolls the occasion to avoid wastes.

“We are not making any serious demand (on the government). We decided to do the ceremony our own way”.

He said, though the ceremony will be inexpensive, it will afford people, especially the “Obedients” and Labour Party faithful across the globe the opportunity to be around to witness the occasion that is bringing in a new Abia.

Hon. Obioma further revealed that the out-going administration is yet to make available any documents to the new administration expressing his reservation that the out-going administration “is still running and would publicly do that at the last date. Whatever they are giving, is what we are taking”.

The Committee expressed its expectation that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu would be present at the occasion to do the constitutional handover.

Meanwhile, towards making the occasion grand, some of Nigeria’s best and globally acknowledged stars in music and comedy, he said have been lined up to perform in the events of the inauguration, including the international award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, among others.