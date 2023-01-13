Federal High Court seeks to engage 9 more Judges

…Asks AGF, NBA to nominate qualified lawyers for appointment

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has asked the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) to nominate suitably qualified persons from Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun and Oyo States for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Information of the court, Dr. catherine Oby Christopher said, all the recommendations are to reach the Chambers of the Chief Judge on aor before February 28, 2023.

The statement reads, “The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify all stakeholders and the general public of its further appointment of Nine Judges.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, in exercise of his constitutional powers and consequent upon the approval by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola for the appointment of further nine Judges, separate from the pending exercise for the appointment of the 15 Judges earlier approved, that the exercise for the consideration of Candidates for possible appointment to the Bench of the Federal High Court with regards to some states will commence soon.

The States include: Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun and Oyo”.

The statement said, “In line with the NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts, the Chief Judge, therefore invites Your Lordships, the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the President Nigerian Bar Association to kindly nominate suitably qualified persons from the aforementioned States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench”.

Comments
