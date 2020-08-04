Federal High Court Chief Judge, Tsoho, tests negative for COVID-19

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative for coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

After undergoing two COVID-19 tests, the results turned out negative for all his immediate family members.

A statement by acting Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu explained that the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self-isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

She disclosed that the two tests were conducted by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Acting Information Officer of the court further hinted that the decision of the Chief Judge to go on self-isolation was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office tested positive to COVID- 19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.

“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill,” the statement added.

