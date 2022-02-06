Federal Fire Service Zone J poised to tackle emergency fire disaster ― ACG

The Zonal Commander, Federal Fire Service, Zone J Command, Imo & Abia State, Assistant Controller General, Achi Okidi Ijeoma, has stated the command’s readiness towards tackling all forms of fire disaster in the zone to ensure lives are safe.

The ACG while speaking to Tribune Online in Owerri weekend, said with their modern equipment of fire appliances made up of 2 big sets of fire trucks and small rapid intervention vehicles, the command is fortified to tackle any fire incident in the state and in the zone.

She said that the 2 big sets of trucks are the same equipment that can be found in any country of the world that has the DS System and everything needed to attend to fire incidents whenever it occurs.

While assuring that more modern fire equipment are being expected in the zone, the ACG said the Federal Fire Service equally attend to other natural incidents such as flooding and building collapse.

The Zonal Commander disclosed that recently the Federal Government deployed a set of ambulance vehicles to the zone for effective operations.

According to her, the Federal Fire Service are friendly to the people of the State, adding that this was achieved through their awareness carried out in the city which offered them the opportunity to share their ideas and contact with people in case of any emergency.

She identified denial of the right of way by people especially the motorist to attend to emergency situation whenever it occurred.

She said that motorists rather than support them to tackle emergency situation preference to make their movement on the road difficult to their destinations.

The ACG commended the cordial working relationship existing between the Federal Fire Service and Imo State Fire Service adding that they complement each other to tackle their uncommon enemy called fire.

She regretted the attitude of the public towards the Federal Fire Service, adding that people are yet to come in terms with the way they work.

She said: “People think that the Federal Fire Service are spirit, that they can fly on the air and arrive at the place of disaster to tackle the problem one time.”

The ACG advised people to think about their safety first in whatever they do and avoid anything that can course any fire disaster within them.