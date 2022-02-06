A son of prominent political leader in the ancient town of Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Hon Olusegun Olawoyin, has declared interest to represent Kwara South in the Senate come 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the declaration in Offa, coinciding with his father’s posthumous birthday at the weekend, Hon Olawoyin said that he is determined to impact lives as exemplified by his late father when he got the victory.

“With your support, I am set to introduce legislative agenda that is specific, measurable, achievable, reliable, people-oriented and practicable.

“Lawmaking has taken a different dimension and only those with the requisite skills, aptitude should represent us in the Red Chambers.

“I have been an integral part of the system and I am well aware of the agonies of our people.

“My focus when chosen by God and the people and, I finally win the election, is to use my exposure in the public service over the years as well as extensive networking to highlight these needs to the appropriate authorities. I also desire to propose bills that will add value to our people through creative policies”, he said.

The mother of the aspirant and wife of the prominent member of the defunct Northern Region House of Assembly, Mrs Ruth Mopelola Olawoyin, was also in attendance to lend support for his son.

“Kwara South People will never regret voting for him if they do. He was the Chairman of Offa Local Government and he also served as a commissioner and he did well. He’s a quiet and easy-going man. He is my son and since his childhood, he has been a peace-loving person. He has been a very responsible person. I urge our people to support him,” Mrs Ruth Olawoyin said.

Olawoyin declares interest for Kwara South senatorial seat