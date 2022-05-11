FCTA trains workforce on service delivery

In order to ensure the promotion of accuracy, efficiency, transparency and service delivery in the public sector, the FCT Administration has commenced strategic training of its workforce on compliance with industry-specific regulations and standards.

This is coming barely a year after the launch of the SOPs, a component of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), 2021-2025 by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, which is expected to culminate to the digitalisation of service processes and operations.

The FCTA has organised a 10-day training on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for over 200 staff drawn from 12 Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the Administration.

Declaring the workshop open on Wednesday, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said SOPs are globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions as compiled by an organisation to assist personnel to perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.

“This innovative effort by the Office of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) will strengthen service delivery efforts of the Federal Capital Territory Administration which envisions excellence, effective service delivery and citizen satisfaction.

“The FCT Administration has been one of the pioneer public institutions that were in the forefront of the Federal Government’s computerisation drive and provided a solid foundation for digitalisation of operational procedures we need to work excellently.





“The full implementation of the ECMS will set the tone for service-wide adoption of performance management, and to eventually berth the International Standard Organisation certification of the Federal Civil Service system; hence, we cannot afford to lag behind, FCTA no dey carry last”, he stressed.

He, therefore, urged the participants to accord the training all the seriousness it deserves, because the vision is not simply to document processes and procedures, but rather speaks to efficiency in the general service delivery value chain.

Earlier in a welcome address, Ag. Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSID), Dr Jumai Ahmadu, explained that twelve frontline SDAs have been carefully selected to pilot the implementation of the SOPs which will be deployed to other SDAs eventually.

Ahmadu said RCSID has had a series of engagements with the Technical Team from OHCSF to fine-tune all the processes that will enhance the proper development and implementation of the SOPs in the FCT Administration.

On his part, the Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Arabi, commended the management of FCTA, for taking the bold step to implement some of the recommendations proffered by

BPSR, following the collaboration with the FCTA in the area of governance reforms, aimed at strengthening the institutions within the FCT, and repositioning them for efficiency and better service delivery.

He reaffirmed the commitments of the Bureau to provide necessary assistance and support to bring to fruition the reforms initiatives and guidance required to up-scale staff capacity and strengthen the agencies operating within the FCTA.

