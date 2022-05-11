Local stock market reverses previous day loss as investors earn N557bn

The Nigerian equities market recovered previous day losses, on Wednesday, as the benchmark index rose by 1.99 per cent to close at 52,838.45 basis points, the highest point since July 31, 2008.

Renewed demand for index heavyweights, MTN Nigerian and Dangote Cement bolstered the market’s strong performance as their share prices appreciated by 9.21 per cent and 2.62 per cent.

In addition, sustained investor interest in consumer goods, Nigerian Breweries, Okomu Oilpalm, International Breweries and Presco; alongside recovery in some Tier-1 banks, Stanbic IBTC, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank contributed to the overall bullish trade.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return moderated to +6.5 per cent and +23.7 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, therefore, earned N556.92 billion as the market capitalisation closed at N28.49 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 40 tickers gained relative to 27 losers.





On the performance chart, CWG and Okomu Oilpalm recorded the highest gains of the day having appreciated in share value by ten per cent apiece, while Ikeja Hotel and BUA Foods topped the losers’ list after losing respective ten per cent.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, as the Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Insurance, Oil & Gas indices posted gains by 1.5 per cent, 1.4 per cent and0.9 per cent respectively, while the Banking index closed flat.

Analysis of market activities on Wednesday showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions advancing by 45.58 per cent. A total of 417.39 million shares valued at N7.33 billion were exchanged in 7,255 deals.

Jaiz Bank led the volume chart with 40.44 million units traded, while MTN Nigeria led the value chart in deals worth N1.29 billion.

