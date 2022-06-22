FCTA takes delivery of brand new livestock health centre from FG

The Federal Government has handed over the livestock health centre it built and equipped for the treatment of animals to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the inauguration of the centre located in the Kuje Area Council on Wednesday, the Director and chief veterinary officer of Nigeria, Dr Maimuna Habib, disclosed that the project was executed to provide quality animal health care services delivery to livestock farmers and pastoralists.

She said the centre was constructed by the Veterinary and pest control services department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to help rural dwellers improve on their livestock production.

Mrs Habib explained that the Federal Government was intervening in the area of veterinary infrastructure in the country in order to boost the capacity of the veterinary services in the society.

She said: “This primary animal health care centre was constructed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2018, and today we are officially handing it over to the veterinary services Department of the FCT for effective use.”

In his remarks, the mandate Secretary FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, said the secretariat would put in place more measures to prevent outbreaks and spread of animal diseases.

He stated that the secretariat will strengthen its surveillance system in high-risk areas such as live bird and cattle markets, veterinary clinics, abattoirs across the Federal Capital Territory to achieve more results in disease reporting and response.





According to him, a week ago, the secretariat mobilized about 90 veterinary health personnel to kickstart the mass treatment of livestock in the Six Area Councils of the FCT.

He, therefore, called on the residents to patronize the centre as well as other government-approved clinics in the territory.

