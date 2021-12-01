FCT teachers call off strike

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) wing, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, suspended their industrial action and indefinite strike.

The decision was taken at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) FCT wing, at the Teachers’ House, Gwagwalada, Abuja, in view of the commitment of the Area Council Chairmen to implement the 2019 and 2020 promotion in November salary.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, SWEC appreciated the FCT Minister and Senator Philip Taminu Aduda for their intervention while the industrial action lasted, and as well as mandated the Union’s Leadership to collaborate with both leaders to engage the Area Council Chairmen to come up with a template for payment of outstanding arrears from December 2021.

Consequently, all primary school teachers area Chairmen are to return to their duty post with effect from Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Recall that Tribune Online reported how primary school teachers on November 25th, embarked on indefinite strike action due to lack of commitment by the six area council chairmen to pay their promotion arrears and other entitlements.

