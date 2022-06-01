FCT Police rescue four kidnapped victims, dislodge bandits

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command of Nigeria Police has rescued four kidnapped victims in the Kuje Area Council of the FCT, in the process dislodged bandits from their criminal hideout.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police commissioner Babaji Sunday stated that; “Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected Bandits holding some persons hostage, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Police Command in a concerted effort with the Destiny hunters stormed Dadu hills Via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of the Territory, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts, destroyed the hideout and successfully rescued four victims.

“The operation which commenced at about 06:00hrs of today 31st of May 2022 recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa, and Adamu Isa all males who were reportedly kidnapped between the 23rd and 25th of May 2022 at kiyi in Kwali area council and Abdulsalam Uzugiz who was kidnapped at Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council of the Territory.

“Unfortunately, the Criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny hunter paid the ultimate price. The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.” The statement read.

According to Babaji, the Victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families.

