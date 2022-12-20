FCE (Special), Oyo, presents 902 graduating teachers for TRCN’s induction ceremony

Education
By Kehinde Adio
From right, Registrar/Chief Executive Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Olusegun Ajiboye, the Provost Federal College of Education, Special, Oyo, Professor kamoru Usman (mni)the Deputy Provost of the college, Dr. Benedictus Adebiyi and the Registrar of the institution, MrJ. Araoye,at the TRCN induction ceremony organised for the graduating teachers of the institution, held on Tuesday, December 20,2022

Federal College of Education (Special ), Oyo,  has presented not less than  902 graduating students, drawn from  Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)  Bachelors of Education and Professional Diploma in Education  PDE, programmes in the institution to take the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN’s oath, having passed the council’s professional examination creditably.

 Held on Tuesday on the campus the first of its kind in the history of the institution,  drew some principal officers of the council led by the Registrar and Chief Executive of the council,  Professor Olusegun Ajiboye to conduct the oath.

 Speaking at the occasion, the chairman, the college induction Committee, Dr  A.O Ojebisi stated that it pleased the college to present the graduating students of the institution,  902 of them, who have successfully taken through both formal and non-formal activities and experiences to assume responsibilities as members of the noble teaching profession. 

According to him, the college has equipped them with the necessary teaching skills, sound pedagogical theory and professional skills to prepare them to contribute their quota to the development of education in Nigeria. 

Speaking in the same vein,  the provost of the college, Professor Kamoru Usman stated that the oath-taking became necessary following the rigorous academic training in the college and the successful performance of the college students in the professional qualifying examination administered by the Regulatory Council. 

He noted that the college has always been concerned about the quality of its products, having taken them through the skills and principles necessary for their optimum performance in the teaching profession. He added that the college is satisfied with  the positive  feedback of its students from the field 

 While commending the progressive development of TRCN, especially since professor Ajiboye assumed the leadership of the council, Professor Usman enjoined the new inductees to remain good ambassadors of the college. 

 TRCN boss, Professor Ajibola confirmed the high quality of lecturers and state-of-the-art teaching facilities in the institution as well as the productive graduates of the college.  

 While he vowed that his administration would continue to standardise the teaching profession in Nigeria to meet world best practices, he appealed to the new inductees to uphold the teaching profession in Nigeria.  

According to him, the teaching profession is no longer a job for mediocrity but for intellectuals who will produce leadership that will bring about transformation, and positive change in society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Education

IPCentre rewards Ibadan Poly students for academic excellence

Education

Focus on hard work, rather than riches, Obi tells Dominican Varsity graduates

Education

Dogara inaugurates Achievers Varsity’s hall of residence named after Atiku

Education

How we maintain quality, discipline in Ogun schools —SUBEB chair

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More