FCE (Special), Oyo, presents 902 graduating teachers for TRCN’s induction ceremony

Federal College of Education (Special ), Oyo, has presented not less than 902 graduating students, drawn from Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) Bachelors of Education and Professional Diploma in Education PDE, programmes in the institution to take the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN’s oath, having passed the council’s professional examination creditably.

Held on Tuesday on the campus the first of its kind in the history of the institution, drew some principal officers of the council led by the Registrar and Chief Executive of the council, Professor Olusegun Ajiboye to conduct the oath.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman, the college induction Committee, Dr A.O Ojebisi stated that it pleased the college to present the graduating students of the institution, 902 of them, who have successfully taken through both formal and non-formal activities and experiences to assume responsibilities as members of the noble teaching profession.

According to him, the college has equipped them with the necessary teaching skills, sound pedagogical theory and professional skills to prepare them to contribute their quota to the development of education in Nigeria.

Speaking in the same vein, the provost of the college, Professor Kamoru Usman stated that the oath-taking became necessary following the rigorous academic training in the college and the successful performance of the college students in the professional qualifying examination administered by the Regulatory Council.

He noted that the college has always been concerned about the quality of its products, having taken them through the skills and principles necessary for their optimum performance in the teaching profession. He added that the college is satisfied with the positive feedback of its students from the field

While commending the progressive development of TRCN, especially since professor Ajiboye assumed the leadership of the council, Professor Usman enjoined the new inductees to remain good ambassadors of the college.

TRCN boss, Professor Ajibola confirmed the high quality of lecturers and state-of-the-art teaching facilities in the institution as well as the productive graduates of the college.

While he vowed that his administration would continue to standardise the teaching profession in Nigeria to meet world best practices, he appealed to the new inductees to uphold the teaching profession in Nigeria.

According to him, the teaching profession is no longer a job for mediocrity but for intellectuals who will produce leadership that will bring about transformation, and positive change in society.

