FCCPC seals off Abuja company for selling expired salad cream, mayonnaise, vegetable oil, others

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCP), on Thursday, sealed off the Abuja branch of Apples and Pears Limited with head office on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after finding out it was selling expired products in Abuja.

The company is known for producing ranges of Laziz salad cream, Laziz mayonnaise, Laziz vegetable oil, among other products which the agency said were found to have expired following complaints by consumers over the products.

According to a statement by the FCCPC and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, on Thursday, the agency decided to seal off the Abuja office after visiting the head office on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and found it locked.

It said it took the decision after finding out that the Lagos-Ibadan factory is where the expired products emanated from, adding that the agency will do everything to bring those behind the expired products to book.

According to the statement in the Twitter handle of the agency: “On Tuesday, August 11, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) became aware of representations appearing to show that a consumer (and presumably others) purchased Laziz vegetable oil in sachets produced by Apples and Pears Limited from their retail/storage location in Abuja.

“The representation suggested that the food products purchased were expired, even at the time of purchase.

“Upon further investigation and reconnaissance, the commission discovers the company’s primary facility on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Although locked, innocuous and without signage, the commission also identified the specific location in Abuja where the company had stored its products.

“The commission discovered unreasonably large and inexplicable inventories of Laziz salad cream, Laziz mayonnaise, Laziz vegetable oil in sachets and Laziz Thousand Island salad cream. In addition, the commission uncovered what appears to be unapproved and unsafe production, decanting or repackaging of vegetable oil at the Abuja location.

“The location in Abuja is currently under seal by the commission and will remain so until the commission and NAFDAC have confiscated the expired and unwholesome products and are otherwise satisfied that Apples and Pears can and will operate safely and legally.”

The commission therefore commended those who called their attention to the situation while also saying that it will ensure the company carries out necessary things over the matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…

FG Set To Pay N22.6 Billion Final Entitlement Of Ex-Airways Workers

THE former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may soon have cause to smile as indications have just emerged that efforts are on top gear to ensure the payment of the final batch of their benefits. Information flittered out early in the week of the ongoing move by the Federal Government to offset…

UNILAG Council Appoints Omololu Soyombo As Acting VC

With the removal of Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, the governing council has appointed Prof Omololu Soyombo as acting vice-chancellor. Registrar of UNILAG, Oladejo Azeez, in a statement also confirmed that Ogundipe was lawfully removed as vice-chancellor at an emergency meeting…