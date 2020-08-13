Thugs attack Obaseki campaign team in Edo

Some suspected hoodlums yesterday haul stones and fire shots at the campaign team of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki at the small town of Apana, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

Security operatives had a hectic time battling the thugs who ambushed the convoy which included deputy governor Philip Shaibu, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan and top leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on their way to a rally at Apana in Ward 10.

The attackers were however dislodged by a combined team of security personnel and Vigilante groups who repelled them while the Shaibu gave three protocol to the wind and gave them a hot chase.

Shaibu’s bravery who jumped out of his official Spot Utility vehicle stunned members of the campaign team.

The pandemonium caused by the gunshot and the hurling of stones, stalled the governor’s convoy temporary before the Ward-to-Ward campaign train berthed at Adams Oshiomhole’s corridor at Apana market square in Ward 10.

It would be recalled that the PDP campaign Council had suspended its Ward-to-Ward rally earlier scheduled for 10th and 11th of August 2020 due to security reports of a planned attack on the Governor and PDP campaign team.

Female police personnel who was caught recording the footage of the foiled attack, got a close shave with death while a crowd of PDP supporters including women and youths were unmovable despite.

Addressing members of PDP and supporters later, Governor Obaseki, recalled several attempts to disrupt his re-election campaign through violent means.

He said the forthcoming poll would determine who will take charge of the levers of power in Edo politics.

The Governor vowed not to succumb to the antics of some members of the main opposition party in the State to plunge the State into chaos, which could result in the postponement of the election.

“As we were coming here (Village square in Opana), you heard what happened.

“They went to hire thugs and began to shoot to prevent us from coming here.

“On September 19, 2020, use your Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) to pepper them.

“Ward 10 is a special Ward. This election is special. It will show between who is in charge of politics in Edo State.

“For all my Eight years in Government, you know what I did for Comrade Oshiomhole. He said it with his mouth.

“I supported him to be the Governor. I raised for him. I worked for him and Edo State for right years without receiving a dime,” he said.

