FCA, agric firm train Nigerians on agric value chain

By Nurudeen Alimi

FEDERAL College of Agriculture, Ibadan and Emraj Global Services Limited, an agricultural firm, on Monday began a training programme for unemployed youths and women.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training at the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Chairman, Emraj Global Global Services Limited, Abdulrasaq Raji, who was represented by the Chief Consultant to the company, Professor Boye Omole, noted that one of the major problems facing agriculture in Nigeria is post harvest storage, processing and value addition.

“This year, we have conducted training on different agricultural value chain such as sheep and goat production for Ogbomoso farmers which was sponsored by Cocoa Research Institute of Nigerai (CRIN), cashew prodsuction value chain for farmers in Kogi state sponsored by Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria and poultry production value chain for youths and women in Rivers state.

“Our resource persons would teach and give information on scaling, mixing kneading bulk ferment shaping and baking. Please, follow instructions and ask questions . Also, the processing and value additionn in cassava would be taught and demonstrated in the course of the training.”

Addressing the participants, Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Dr Mrs Oluwakemi Elizabeth Augustus, urged them to be punctual, make the best use of the opportunity to learn new skills that would put them in a good stead to face the challenges of a changing world.

