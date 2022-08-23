Fayemi’s wife to receive chieftaincy title in Erinmope-Ekiti

The Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Moba local government area of Ekiti, Oba Sunday Aikuraiwo Aniyi has revealed that the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi will be conferred with the highest chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Oba’ of the community.

Oba Aniyi who spoke with newsmen noted that the conferment on the governor’s wife would take place on August 27 as the grand finale of week-long events marking the coronation ceremony as the 20th Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti.

He added that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is expected to grace the event as the Royal Father of the day, while the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi is the special guest of honour, among other notable personalities from political, academic and corporate world.

The Obaleo called on government, stakeholders and well-meaning individuals to partner with his community to create a prosperous municipality that is self-sufficient, self-sustaining and functional.

He revealed that his community will soon embark on the mobilization of private capital to develop existing resources of the community noting that there abound sufficient human and material resources in the kingdom.

According to him, “I invite you to partner with us in our quest to create a prosperous municipality that is self-sufficient and functional. We are embarking on the mobilization of a billion naira in private investments in our kingdom to develop our existing resources and maximize them for the socio-economic growth of our community.

“We want to optimize by investing in technologies to help them make profit and increase the capacity of our people. I am here to promote prosperity where people work, stay and live. To drive our indigenes who are successful people by trying to mobilize them to invest here. Our initial strategy will be able to build companies by using our own indigenes who will serve as a catalyst for others.





“We have human resources, professionals, chartered accountants, people in key strategic places, private sectors etc. And we are also increasing our campaign about what we have here which is agriculture.”

While calling for formal recognition of the local security arrangements to curb the menace of insecurity, he maintained that the traditional institution remains a potent tool in solving the problem.