Fayemi sacks two commissioners, redeploys five as special advisers

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday, sacked two commissioners from his cabinet and redeployed five others as Special Advisers.

The commissioners relieved of their appointment were, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade (Health) and Mr Gbenga Agbeyo (Environment), while eight new commissioners and seven Special Advisers were newly appointed into the cabinet.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Fayemi, who also swore in the Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) and a member of Local Government Service Commission, urged the new appointees to see their new public service roles as an opportunity to serve and not an avenue to enrich themselves.

The governor also expressed his immense appreciation to the outgoing executive members for their meritorious service and contributions, especially by committing half of their salaries to the COVID-19 relief fund.

The newly inaugurated commissioners are; Mr Akin Omole (Information and Values Orientation); Dr Oyebanji Filani (Health); Mr Akin Oyebode (Finance and Economic Development); Prince Olabode Adetoyi (Agriculture and Food Security); Otunba Oladiran Adesua (Housing and Urban Development); Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye (Education, Science and Technology); Mrs Mariam Ogunlade (Women Affairs and Social Development); and Princess Iyabode Fakunle-Okhiemen (Environment and Natural Resources). Mr Muyiwa Olumilua was moved to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries.

The Special Advisers are; Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure (Gender Empowerment and Social Mobilisation); Professor Francesca Aladejana (Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education); (Mr Foluso Daramola (Governor’s Office); Chief Olusoga Davies (Political Matters); Chief Folorunso Olabode (Community and Rural Development); Mr.Tope Ogunleye (Special Projects); Mr Ayoola Owolabi (Investment, Trade and Industries).

Also inaugurated were Professor Femi Akinwunmi as Chairman of SUBEB and Mr Febisola Adewale, as member Local Government Service Commission.

Governor Fayemi who tasked the new appointees to make “delivery” their watchword, said his administration would strengthen all government institutions and processes with a view to ensuring continuity of development agenda for those coming behind.

As the political season gathers momentum state, he charged the appointees to avoid any form of distraction in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “We must continue to strengthen our government institutions, processes to ensure we are on course with our collective vision for a greater Ekiti. This vision was imparted into our hearts and minds by our forebears and we have done well to document it into the Ekiti Development Strategy which provides for short, medium and long term plans to develop our state.

“We have recently carried out a midterm assessment of this administration and made a few changes in line with our performance and emerging reality towards refining our government agenda and strengthen our team. This account for the appointment of new people into various positions of authority in the state. It also accounts for the re-designation of some ministries and the creation of new bureaus.

“To those coming on board, I encourage you to imbibe our ethos which sees the public office as a privilege and an opportunity for service and not an occasion for self-aggrandizement or pecuniary gain, I trust you will ensure that your conduct and performance justify the confidence we have placed in you and you will be good ambassadors of the administration in your various constituencies.

“These are very tough time indeed, our limited resources compared to our aspirations has been further complicated by the socio-economic challenged following the COVID-19 pandemic

“Let me, therefore, sound a note of warning to all of you coming on board, your watchword should be delivery! delivery! and delivery. Very soon, electoral politics will be here, you must avoid any form of distraction from your primary duty of delivering public good to the good people of Ekiti State.”

The Governor explained that the last 22 months of his administration has witnessed a revolution in priorities, re-evaluation of our values, re-invigoration of public life and a transformation of the way of thinking in a way that promotes good governance and enhances the wellbeing of all Ekiti people. He added that the government was making steady progress poised to sustain the revolution of massive development of the state.

Fayemi noted that the veritable success so far recorded by the administration could not have been possible without the cooperation, prayers, support, understanding and cooperation given to his administration thus far by all and sundry, adding that he would continue to appreciate their suggestion, advice and constructive criticism at all times.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Aderiye expressed appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi for finding them worthy of the opportunity and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

