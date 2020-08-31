President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sen Ike Nwachukwu, on his 80th birthday, which comes up, on Tuesday, saluting the statesman for distinguished service to the nation.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja informed that the president’s message was contained in a letter to the former minister.

President Buhari said: “Please accept my warm greetings and hearty felicitation on your 80th birthday.

“On behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, I am delighted to share this auspicious moment of great joy, deep reflection and thanksgiving with you.

“Your contribution to nation-building has been most remarkable, exemplary and commendable, particularly your service as Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, twice appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, with an exceptional diplomatic profile, military governor and Senator in the Fourth Republic.

“In all the public offices you served, which include a meritorious and highly decorated military career, transitioning into political appointments, elected position and a towering credential of achievements in the international community, your trademark honesty, integrity and forthrightness shone brilliantly.

“Your love for our country and its citizens, and desire for a greater Nigeria continuously propels your courage, dedication and diligence. Your attainment of this golden age marks continued progression within select group elders whose mien reaffirms the values of what is best amongst us.

“Our nation is indeed proud of you. Happy birthday!’’

