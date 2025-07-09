Fayemi, Oyebanji won’t leave our party for ADC — APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the incumbent, Biodun Oyebanji are committed leaders of the party who would not consider dumping the progressives.

There were reports in the social media recently that Fayemi would be leading the governor and other stakeholders from the party to the newly announced coalition platform, African Democratic Congress(ADC) which the governor has denied.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Segun Dipe in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday condemned individuals or groups who were behind the reports of the two leaders leaving the APC, “which they have laboured so much to build, investing their time, energy and resources, for any other party whatsoever.”

He maintained that Fayemi, Oyebanji won’t join ADC because over the years they have been committed to the success and progress of the APC, noting that they would remain loyal to the party.

Dipe said, ” These are our two leaders with no history of disloyalty to the ruling party. They are not turncoats in our party.

“For anyone to cook up such a lie that they are porting to another party, is playing dirty politics and a reckless propaganda, which should not be taken serious by anyone.

“Along with the first executive Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the trio is consolidating our party in the State and anyone not queueing behind them is not known to the Party.”

“Are we thinking of APC in Ekiti without an Otunba, a JKF or a BAO? Not at all. Could we have maintained our stronghold of APC being the living and the ruling party in Ekiti State without the trio of Adebayo, Fayemi and Oyebanji? I doubt.

“The public should disregard the rumour of Fayemi and Oyebanji porting out of APC to join any coalition as gutterly, and, as well regard those spreading the rumour as mindless non-members of the party, with their only relevance being to cause mischief via the social media and their thought regarding the ruling party being to cause confusion.

“Dr. Fayemi and Gov. Oyebanji are not only leaders of the party at the state level, they are also reliable leaders of the party at the national level.

“How reasonable is it for anyone to think that Fayemi as the master builder of the house would abandon it for a rented apartment, or Oyebanji as the Number One dweller in the house would go seeking for refuge elsewhere? This is thoughtless and mindless of the rumour mongers, whose intentions are still unknown to us.”

