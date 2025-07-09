PDP denies merger with ADC, reaffirms independence of Ondo structures

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has debunked claims suggesting that its political structures are being absorbed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party through a coalition or alliance arrangement.

This comes as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 2024 election in the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, also denied joining the ADC or any coalition.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party on Wednesday, clarifying that the PDP remains a distinct and independent political entity, and no official decision has been made to collapse its structures into another party.

Leaders of the party, while distancing the PDP from the purported alignment, issued a statement jointly signed by prominent members, including Dr Bode Olajumoke (life member, Board of Trustees), Dr Eddy Olafeso (Board of Trustees member), Agboola Ajayi (2024 PDP governorship candidate), Debo Ologunagba (National Publicity Secretary and NEC member), and Clement Faboyede (National Executive Committee member).

Others who signed the statement include Olajide Oguntodu (Minority Leader, Ondo State House of Assembly), Pastor Ladi Omotehinse (Chairman, Ondo State Forum of PDP LG Chairmen), Bakkita Bello, PhD (Chairman, Caretaker Committee), and Oluseye Olujimi (Secretary, Caretaker Committee).

The leaders emphasised their commitment to internal cohesion and readiness to contest future elections independently. They stated that while the PDP welcomes collaboration on national issues, any structural alignment must follow due process and be approved by the relevant organs of the party.

This clarification comes amidst reports that some former PDP candidates and members had joined a coalition spearheaded by the ADC to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The PDP, however, insists such movements are personal and do not reflect the party’s official position, saying the PDP’s future plans will be communicated through the party’s statutory organs at the appropriate time.

The leaders said, “Let it be clearly stated that the PDP in Ondo State is strong, focused, and unshaken.

“Our eyes are fixed on the goal — to rescue, rebuild, and reposition Nigeria and Ondo State through the ballot in the coming elections and offer good governance.

“We encourage those who might have been misled into believing that the PDP was a part of any coalition or merger to have a rethink and retrace their political steps. The PDP remains our party.

“Political seasons often come with distractions. They come with waves of uncertainty, especially for those who are unsure of their convictions.

“But this is not the time to waver. This is the time to be more committed than ever before. This is the time to organise, mobilise, and energise our bases as we prepare for the crucial tasks ahead.

“We are very much aware of the ongoing national conversations on coalitions and third forces.

“These are not strange in our political landscape. However, we urge all our members to remain vigilant, discerning, and loyal to the collective dreams of the PDP.

“These coalitions, many of which are yet to define a clear ideological or people-centred direction, cannot replace the tested, deep-rooted structures and legacy of the PDP.

“The PDP shall, in due course, make its plans known to the public through its statutory organs.

“We must remind ourselves that the PDP is not just a political party — it is a movement of hope, of democracy, and of purposeful governance.

“The party structures remain intact and active in all the 203 wards and 18 local government areas across Ondo State,” they said.

The party advised its members in the state not to be influenced by recent political developments across the country.

It will be recalled that a former House of Representatives member and State Coordinator of the coalition, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, on Tuesday stated that key PDP figures in the state, including two former governorship candidates, had defected to the party as part of a broader coalition strategy.

