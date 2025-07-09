NGX market caps hit N77trn as bulls persist

The market capitalisation of stocks, on Wednesday, listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), hit N77 trillion as equities investors gained about N212 billion as bargain hunting persisted unhinged for six trading sessions.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 335.74 basis points to close at a new all-time high of 121,989.67 points, representing a 0.28 per cent gain.

This lifted the year-to-date (YTD) return to 18.52 per cent, up from 18.20 per cent in the previous session.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 57 tickers gained relative to 21 losers Chams, C&I Leasing, Enamel Wares, Red Star Express, Ellah Lakes, and Omatek Ventures topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 per cent each.

Conversely, Legend Internet Service was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -8.05 per cent.

In addition, the market sectoral performance was positive. The insurance sector grew by +2.48 per cent, followed by the industrial sector, which advanced by +0.97 per cent, and the banking sector, which gained +0.45 per cent. The consumer goods and oil & gas sectors dropped by -0.13 per cent and -0.05 per cent, respectively.

However, market activities went down as the total volume and total value of all trades consummated in the local bourse dropped by 11.84 per cent and 19.88 per cent, respectively.

Approximately 888.70 million units valued at N15,609.90 million were transacted across 24,303 deals.

In terms of volume, Japaul Gold led the activity chart, accounting for 15.48 per cent of the total volume of all trades consummated on the exchange, followed by Access Holdings, AIICO Insurance, Universal Insurance and Ellah Lakes, rounding out the top five.

Access Holdings emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, accounting for 11.86 per cent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

