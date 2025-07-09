FG seeks youths’ innovative solutions to drive Nigeria’s tech growth

The Federal Government has called on youths to develop innovative solutions to drive Nigeria’s technological growth, as part of its efforts to harness the creativity and ingenuity of the youth to solve pressing national challenges.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja in his opening address at the National Exhibition of the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2025.

The 2025 NextGen Innovation Challenge themed, “Unveiling Nigeria’s Future through Innovation” was organised by the National Board for Technology Incubation(NBTI).

While speaking further, Nnaji commended the National Board for Technology Incubation and the organizing committee for creating a platform that showcases the country’s innovative spirit.

The Minister congratulated the 74 finalists, selected from over 3,000 entries, saying, “Your selection is not just a personal achievement—it is a national endorsement of your potential to solve real problems and move us forward.”

He noted that the event embodies the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to unleash the innovation of Nigerians, unlock the potential of the youth, and build an inclusive economy.

“The President has made it clear: we will no longer be a nation that imports solutions to problems we have the capacity to solve,” Nnaji said.

“We will unleash the innovation of our people, unlock the potential of our youth, and build an inclusive economy that rewards ideas, enterprise, and courage.”

Nnaji assured that the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology is committed to strengthening innovation hubs, scaling support for idea-to-market transitions, and creating a policy environment that encourages risk and rewards excellence.

He urged private sector partners and global friends to invest in the innovators, saying, “What you see today is just a glimpse of what Nigeria has to offer.

“These young men and women don’t just have ideas—they have solutions, blueprints, and scalable products that can redefine industries and transform lives.”

The Minister encouraged the finalists to take bold steps, saying, “Your next steps matter. You are ambassadors of innovation and architects of the Nigeria we are building under this renewed national direction.”

“Nigeria’s future is not ahead of us—it is here, in this room. Let us continue to Dream, Design, and Disrupt—together.” He added.

Also speaking, the Director-General and CEO of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s innovation future.

Raji welcomed participants to the event, describing it as a “transformative platform engineered to amplify the brilliance of Nigerian minds, and to project homegrown solutions onto the global stage.”

“Nigeria is not simply convening an event; we are scripting a pivotal chapter in our nation’s journey—a chapter defined not by natural endowments, but by intellectual assets; not by what lies beneath our soil, but by the boundless ingenuity rising from within our people,” Raji said.

The NBTI DG noted that the innovation challenge received over 3,000 applications from across the country, with every entry representing a vote of confidence in the future being built.

“Our goal is not cosmetic innovation; it is deep, systemic transformation,” he emphasised.

Raji acknowledged the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda charts a bold path from consumption to production and innovation.

“You, the innovators, are the living proof that Nigeria’s greatest resource is not beneath the ground—it is within our people,” he said.

The NBTI DG urged innovators to think beyond prototypes and focus on scalability and impact.

“Build for Nigeria. Design for Africa. Compete for the world,” he said, encouraging them to leverage local content frameworks and align with the Nigeria First Policy.

“Let us honour these visionaries. Let us amplify their ideas. Let us ignite a movement. Because when we invest in Nigerian innovation, we are not just lighting bulbs, we are illuminating destinies.” He added.

Meanwhile, a team of students from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, who developed a drone technology designed to monitor critical infrastructure in Nigeria have called on stakeholders for more access to research funding to assist in developing more prototypes, carrying out field tests, and ensuring that whatever they developed is really needed, scalable, and tailored to the Nigerian sector.

The team, led by Abdullahi Adeyemi, is working on open UAV systems that can be used for various applications, including monitoring static and long-range infrastructure.

According to Adeyemi, the team has developed two prototypes, the Sky X and the Mighty pH, which are tailored to different applications in the Nigerian infrastructure sector.

“The Sky X is a multi-rotor UAV that can be used specifically for static infrastructures,” he explained.

“Whenever you want to monitor a particular point, you can use the multi-lateral UAVs, but whenever you want to monitor a long-range infrastructure like pipeline or transmission line systems, you use the fixed-wing UAVs because they have different ranges and endurance levels.”

The team has sourced over 70% of the equipment locally, adopting an indigenous technology approach. “We are trying to ensure that whatever we are developing is produced by us, owned by us, and consumed by us,” Adeyemi said.

The team has received support from the university and government, and they believe that further support in terms of mentorship and research funding would help them develop better solutions.

“Having access to mentorship from industrial leaders and tech giants in Nigeria would give us access to develop our prototypes better,” Adeyemi noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE