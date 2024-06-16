President Bola Tinubu has congratulated fathers, including all paternal figures, who have in no small measure contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation by their sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the young ones to the noble and true path.

In a statement to mark the occasion of Father’s Days on Sunday, he noted that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) asserted that Father’s Day, with origins far deep into the Middle Ages, and official roots in West Virginia, the United States, where an event was held in 1908 to celebrate 362 men who died in an explosion at a coal mining company, is significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased, and paternal figures.

It said that President Tinubu affirmed that “society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future, as well as bequeathing to them pristine values that money or material comfort cannot provide, but only by personal example of discipline, integrity, service, respect, love and allegiance to the nation.”

The president saluted all fathers, “the sung and the unsung, who brave the toil of the day and the soreness of the night to provide for their families, describing them as true heroes.”

Tinubu urged fathers to stay true to their bounden commitment of positively shaping the destinies of those to whom the future belongs.

He wished Nigerians happy Father’s Day.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE